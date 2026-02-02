Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nigerian Forces Target Senior Boko Haram Figure

Nigerian Forces Target Senior Boko Haram Figure


2026-02-02 06:56:58
(MENAFN) The Nigerian military announced on Sunday that its units eliminated a Boko Haram commander along with ten additional fighters from the extremist organization during a mission carried out in the country’s northeastern region.

According to an official release, soldiers conducted the raid within the Sambisa Forest, an area situated in Borno State that has long served as a hideout for insurgents.

The military confirmed that the slain commander was Abu Khalid, identified as the deputy leader of Boko Haram operating in the Sambisa Forest.

He was characterized as an influential operative within the group, playing a central role in overseeing attacks as well as managing supply and logistical networks along the Sambisa corridor.

The statement further emphasized that no Nigerian soldiers were injured during the operation. It also highlighted that anti-terrorism campaigns remain ongoing in heavily wooded zones throughout the northeast.

Boko Haram has maintained an armed presence in Nigeria since the early 2000s, and its violent campaign has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people since 2009.

From 2015 onward, the group expanded its assaults into neighboring Cameroon, Chad, and Niger, where authorities estimate that at least 2,000 people have been killed across the Lake Chad Basin.

In addition to the heavy loss of life, persistent attacks and prolonged fighting have forced hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee their homes across the affected region.

MENAFN02022026000045017167ID1110682380



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search