Nigerian Forces Target Senior Boko Haram Figure
(MENAFN) The Nigerian military announced on Sunday that its units eliminated a Boko Haram commander along with ten additional fighters from the extremist organization during a mission carried out in the country’s northeastern region.
According to an official release, soldiers conducted the raid within the Sambisa Forest, an area situated in Borno State that has long served as a hideout for insurgents.
The military confirmed that the slain commander was Abu Khalid, identified as the deputy leader of Boko Haram operating in the Sambisa Forest.
He was characterized as an influential operative within the group, playing a central role in overseeing attacks as well as managing supply and logistical networks along the Sambisa corridor.
The statement further emphasized that no Nigerian soldiers were injured during the operation. It also highlighted that anti-terrorism campaigns remain ongoing in heavily wooded zones throughout the northeast.
Boko Haram has maintained an armed presence in Nigeria since the early 2000s, and its violent campaign has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people since 2009.
From 2015 onward, the group expanded its assaults into neighboring Cameroon, Chad, and Niger, where authorities estimate that at least 2,000 people have been killed across the Lake Chad Basin.
In addition to the heavy loss of life, persistent attacks and prolonged fighting have forced hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee their homes across the affected region.
