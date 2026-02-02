Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Completes V1 Protocol Launch As Momentum Pushes Funding Past $20M

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The decentralized finance sector is beginning to show renewed momentum as 2026 gets underway. After an extended period in which many protocols remained stuck in development or failed to translate ambition into usable products, market attention is gradually returning to platforms that are moving from theory into execution.









Investors have become increasingly selective, focusing less on promises and more on tangible progress. Against this backdrop, a new credit-focused ecosystem has started to draw interest as it transitions from a prolonged build phase into an active, user-facing environment. Historically, this shift-from roadmap to live functionality-has often marked the point at which broader market recognition begins to form.

What is Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Building

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a decentralized protocol designed to modernize the way we think about lending and borrowing. The new crypto project aims to create a non-custodial hub where users can access liquidity or earn yield without relying on traditional banks.

The vision is to build a system that is transparent, secure, and entirely governed by code. This " new="" crypto"="" gem="" is="" tackling="" the="" massive="" global="" loan="" market="" by="" offering="" users="" a="" choice="" between="" instant="" liquidity="" pools="" and="" direct,="" custom="" loan="" />

The response from the global community has been nothing short of extraordinary. Mutuum Finance has officially pushed its funding past the $20.1 million mark. This capital inflow is backed by a rapidly growing base of more than 19,900 individual holders.

In the world of defi crypto, such a high number of early participants is a strong signal of trust and long-term potential. It shows that the protocol is not just a niche tool for a few experts, but a platform that is attracting thousands of people who believe in the future of decentralized banking.

A Proven Record of Growth and Engagement

The journey of the MUTM token has been a masterclass in steady, structured appreciation. The distribution of the token began in early 2025 with an initial price of just $0.01. Since that time, the protocol has moved through several development stages, leading to a massive 300% surge in value.

Today, the project is in Phase 7, and MUTM is priced at $0.04. For those who have followed the project from its early days, this growth represents a consistent reward for their early support.

To maintain a high level of community energy, Mutuum Finance features a 24-hour leaderboard. This system is designed to reward active participation every single day. The top contributor during each 24-hour window receives a $500 bonus in tokens, which has created a competitive and vibrant environment.

This gamified approach to funding has helped the project maintain its momentum even during periods of broader market volatility. It ensures that the top crypto contenders of tomorrow are being built by an active and rewarded community today.