Cloudx To Demonstrate OEM And Vendor Statement Reconciliation Capabilities At NADA 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- CloudX, a SaaS company delivering clean data-powered accounting automation solutions nationwide, announced it will demonstrate its OEM and vendor statement reconciliation capabilities at NADA 2026, from February 4–6, 2026, in Las Vegas.

At the show, CloudX will highlight how dealerships can manage and reconcile OEM and vendor statements more accurately and efficiently using APSmart®, its accounts payable automation solution. APSmart helps accounting teams replace manual, spreadsheet-driven reconciliation processes with structured, data-driven workflows plus reduce rework and gain better visibility into outstanding balances across vendors and OEM partners.

“OEM and vendor statement reconciliation is one of the most time-consuming and error-prone processes in dealership accounting,” said Chris Cosgrove, Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of CloudX.“With APSmart, we give dealerships a reliable way to reconcile statements against clean, validated data, so accounting teams can close with confidence and spend less time chasing down discrepancies.”

Attendees can meet the CloudX team at Booth #7219N and learn how OEM and vendor statement reconciliation works inside APSmart as well as see how it can complement existing accounts payable and back-office processes. Demos will be available at the show by appointment.

CloudX's statement reconciliation capabilities are designed to integrate seamlessly with leading DMS solutions, so reconciled data can align easily with existing accounting environments. CloudX supports integration with major DMS platforms including CDK Global, Dealertrack, Tekion, PBS Systems, DealerBuilt, Reynolds and Reynolds, and Talon.



# # #



About CloudX

CloudX is an accounts payable automation SaaS company that designs, operates, and supports adaptable automation solutions for automotive dealerships and many other multi-entity organizations. Built on clean, connected data, CloudX products help finance teams reduce manual work, improve visibility, and gain greater control across back-office operations.

CloudX solutions include:

- Automated invoice processing

- OEM & vendor statement reconciliation

- Integrated B2B payments

- Vendor spend optimization through group purchasing

- Credit card statement reconciliation

- Expense management solutions

For more information, visit