Spain Rebukes Israel's Move to Ban Doctors Without Borders in Gaza
(MENAFN) Madrid issued a sharp rebuke Monday following Israel's prohibition of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) operations throughout the Gaza Strip, warning the move violates fundamental humanitarian principles.
Spain's Foreign Ministry released a formal statement denouncing Tel Aviv's directive, which forces the international medical organization to cease all activities and evacuate by February 28.
"The Spanish Government condemns the decision by the Israeli authorities to impose a halt on the activities of Medecins Sans Frontieres, which are essential to alleviating the dramatic health situation of the Gazan population in the Gaza Strip," the ministry declared.
According to Madrid, humanitarian nonprofits such as MSF deliver critical, irreplaceable aid that keeps vulnerable populations alive across Gaza and the West Bank.
The statement emphasized the organization's indispensable role amid escalating crisis conditions: "The work of MSF in Gaza, as well as that of all humanitarian organizations in the field of health, is essential in addressing the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Strip, providing vital assistance to the Palestinian population in Gaza who are subjected to unbearable violence."
Spain pressed Israeli authorities to rescind the order immediately, arguing it "seriously undermines the most basic moral principles," while reminding Israel of binding obligations under international humanitarian law to minimize civilian suffering.
Israel's Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, which manages relations with aid groups working in occupied territories, justified Sunday's ban by citing MSF's refusal to provide complete employee rosters to Israeli officials.
MSF represents one of the largest humanitarian presences in Gaza, and experts warn its expulsion will devastate already crippled medical infrastructure across the besieged enclave.
The ongoing conflict has claimed nearly 71,800 Palestinian lives with over 171,400 injured since hostilities began two years ago. Approximately 90% of civilian infrastructure lies in ruins, with the UN estimating reconstruction expenses at roughly $70 billion.
