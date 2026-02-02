Tryg - Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme
| Number
of shares
| Avg. purchase
price, DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|26 January 2026
|120,000
|152.15
|18,258,000
|27 January 2026
|120,000
|152.53
|18,303,600
|28 January 2026
|130,000
|150.80
|19,604,000
|29 January 2026
|130,000
|152.41
|19,813,300
|30 January 2026
|130,000
|153.48
|19,952,400
|Accumulated for the period
|630,000
|-
|95,931,300
|Accumulated under the programme
|830,000
|-
|127,661,700
Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.
Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 10,768,326 treasury shares corresponding to 1.761% of the total share capital.
Contact information:
- Gianandrea Roberti, Head of Financial Reporting, SVP, +45 20 18 82 67, ... Robin Hjelgaard Løfgren, Head of Investor Relations, +45 41 86 25 88, ...
Weekly report on share buyback programme 26 January 2026 to 30 January 2026
