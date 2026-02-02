Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tryg - Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme


2026-02-02 06:16:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 22 January 2026, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 13 May 2026.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 26 January 2026 to 30 January 2026:

Number
of shares		 Avg. purchase
price, DKK		 Transaction value, DKK
26 January 2026 120,000 152.15 18,258,000
27 January 2026 120,000 152.53 18,303,600
28 January 2026 130,000 150.80 19,604,000
29 January 2026 130,000 152.41 19,813,300
30 January 2026 130,000 153.48 19,952,400
Accumulated for the period 630,000 - 95,931,300
Accumulated under the programme 830,000 - 127,661,700


Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 10,768,326 treasury shares corresponding to 1.761% of the total share capital.

Contact information:

  • Gianandrea Roberti, Head of Financial Reporting, SVP, +45 20 18 82 67, ...
  • Robin Hjelgaard Løfgren, Head of Investor Relations, +45 41 86 25 88, ...

Visit tryg for more information

Attachments

  • 6_Transactions in connection with the share buyback
  • Weekly report on share buyback programme 26 January 2026 to 30 January 2026

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

