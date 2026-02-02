Tryg - Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 22 January 2026, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 13 May 2026. Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis. The following transactions have been executed in the period 26 January 2026 to 30 January 2026:

Number

of shares Avg. purchase

price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 26 January 2026 120,000 152.15 18,258,000 27 January 2026 120,000 152.53 18,303,600 28 January 2026 130,000 150.80 19,604,000 29 January 2026 130,000 152.41 19,813,300 30 January 2026 130,000 153.48 19,952,400 Accumulated for the period 630,000 - 95,931,300 Accumulated under the programme 830,000 - 127,661,700



Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 10,768,326 treasury shares corresponding to 1.761% of the total share capital.

Contact information:



Gianandrea Roberti, Head of Financial Reporting, SVP, +45 20 18 82 67, ... Robin Hjelgaard Løfgren, Head of Investor Relations, +45 41 86 25 88, ...

