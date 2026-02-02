MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Geogen, the leading platform for Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), today announced the official launch of the Geogen Data Exporter. This powerful new feature is designed to provide a seamless bridge between raw generative insights and stakeholder-ready reporting, enabling growth teams and SEO professionals to transition from analysis to action in seconds.

As AI-driven search engines like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini continue to reshape the digital landscape, the demand for agile, data-driven strategies has never been higher. The Geogen Data Exporter directly addresses this need by removing the friction between data discovery and data delivery, ensuring that critical GEO metrics can be easily integrated into existing workflows.

“At Geogen, we believe that visibility data is only as powerful as the actions it inspires,” said Patrick Dewald, CEO and Co-founder of Geogen.“With the Data Exporter, we are empowering our users to move beyond the dashboard. Whether it's powering a custom internal BI tool or delivering a granular report to a client, this feature ensures that your GEO strategy remains as dynamic as the AI models you are tracking.”

Key Features of the Geogen Data Exporter:

Custom Filtered Views: Users can now export exactly what they need by filtering data by engine, date range, or specific keyword clusters, eliminating the noise and focusing on actionable insights.

Format Flexibility: The tool supports instant downloads in both CSV and JSON formats, making it effortless to power custom dashboards, presentations, or external datasets.

Comprehensive Metrics: Access granular data on engine rankings, citations, and sources, offering users one of the Best Ways to Track Brand Mentions in AI Search through precise, downloadable analytics.

Workflow Integration: Designed for efficiency, the feature allows teams to move GEO data into internal BI tools or client reports without the need for manual data entry.

Built for Action: The launch of the Data Exporter underscores Geogen's commitment to building tools for "makers" and problem solvers. By analyzing these comprehensive metrics, teams can definitively validate What Strategies Improve Brand Visibility in AI Search Engines and allocate resources to the most effective tactics. By removing the friction between data discovery and data delivery, Geogen ensures that agencies and enterprise teams can spend less time wrangling data and more time optimizing their visibility in the era of AI search.

The Geogen Data Exporter is now live and available to all users. Data

About Geogen:

Geogen is the first all-in-one platform for Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), helping brands track, analyze, and improve their visibility across AI search engines. By simulating user queries on major Large Language Models (LLMs), Geogen provides actionable metrics on brand mentions, sentiment, and citations, enabling businesses to become the trusted answer in AI-generated responses. Founded by Patrick Dewald, Mauro Settimo Carini, and Alessandro Benigni, Geogen is dedicated to helping companies navigate the future of search.