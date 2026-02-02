The DFSA Fines Reinsurance Broker USD 455,176 For Engaging In Misleading And Deceptive Conduct

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2 February 2026: The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent banking, financial services, and markets regulator of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has imposed a fine of USD 455,176 (AED 1,671,633) on reinsurance brokerage Ed Broking (MENA) Limited (the Firm), for a number of contraventions of DFSA legislation, including engaging in misleading and deceptive conduct.

The Firm agreed to settle the matter and pay a fine which comprises disgorgement of USD 175,343 (USD 148,039 plus interest of USD 27,304) and a penalty of USD 279,833. The fine was reduced from USD 575,104 (AED 2,112,069) as a result of the settlement.

The DFSA determined that the Firm:



respectively provided cedent insurers (the Firm's Clients) - being the original insurers issuing the underlying policies - and reinsurers with two different premiums in respect of the same reinsurance placement;

misled reinsurers about the deductions applied on the premium and the brokerage commission earned by the Firm; and misled a client about the brokerage earned by the Firm from 121 placements, as well as the deductions to the premium from some of those placements

The misconduct was facilitated by the Firm's practice of not disclosing brokerage commissions to its clients and its failure to adhere to its own systems and controls. Further, the misconduct involved the use of altered documents.

The DFSA also found that the Firm:



failed to take reasonable steps to ensure that the communications with cedent insurers and reinsurers were clear, fair, and not misleading; and failed to act with due skill, care, and diligence.

The DFSA acknowledges that the Firm promptly reported the misconduct to the DFSA, conducted an internal investigation, and paid restitution to Clients in respect of placements in which altered documents were used.

The DFSA remains committed to developing, administering, and enforcing world-class regulations of financial services within DIFC. As part of its strategy and ongoing mission, the Authority will continue to implement stringent enforcement measures and provide clear regulatory guidance to ensure that all entities operating within the Centre adhere to the highest standards of regulation and ethical conduct.

Monday, February 2, 2026 11:42:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)

