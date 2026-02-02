Minka Launches The New Philips Dash Cam, Featuring A Sleek Hidden Compact Design That Safeguards Every Moment Of User's Journey

MinKa is proud to introduce the new Philips dash cam, boasting a distinctive compact hidden design. Delivering ultra-high definition imaging with an elegant aesthetic, it provides comprehensive protection for your safe travels at all times.

Philips (Koninklijke Philips N.V., full name) is a century-old multinational brand founded in Eindhoven, the Netherlands in 1891. Positioned as a leading health technology company with the brand philosophy of "Innovation for you", Philips has earned an outstanding reputation across healthcare, personal care and automotive electronics sectors. As a world-renowned brand, Philips also excels in the automotive supplies category, and its product quality is undoubtedly of top-tier standard. This front and rear dual-channel dash cam, a co-launched masterpiece by MinKa and Philips, is equipped with a high-performance image processing chip and adopts a Sony 5-megapixel 6-glass wide-angle lens. Combining 4K ultra HD front recording with 1080P HD rear recording, it accurately captures every driving detail in all conditions-whether in harsh bright daylight or dim night roadways. Critical information such as license plates and road signs is clearly reproduced, freezing every moment in crystal clear clarity. Its miniaturized form factor never obstructs the driver's view of the road or scenery, truly embodying the saying "small in size, yet fully featured in function".

Water-drop Design: Aesthetic & User-friendly

Crafted with an exclusive custom water-drop design, the dash cam perfectly conforms to the curved lines of the original car interior. Once installed in a hidden manner, it seamlessly integrates with the windshield, keeping the in-car space neat and aesthetically pleasing while eliminating the obtrusive look of conventional dash cams. It comes with a 1.66-inch IPS HD display for intuitive and effortless operation, and is also equipped with WiFi smartphone connectivity. Eliminating the need to remove the memory card, users can quickly view, download or share recorded footage via the dedicated APP, making operation efficient and hassle-free.

MinKa: Delivering high-performance, premium-spec products for you.

Addressing the core pain point of parking safety, this dash cam is built with 24/7 all-day parking monitoring, combined with collision detection and motion sensing technology. It continues to stand guard even after the vehicle is turned off; upon detecting collisions or abnormal movements, it automatically locks and saves the relevant footage instantly. This effectively guards against accidental scratches, insurance fraud and other parking hazards, adding double protection for the safety of your parked vehicle. The device supports expandable storage with a Micro SD card of up to 128GB (Class 10 or higher). Its loop recording function automatically overwrites old footage, while collision lock technology ensures that critical video footage is never deleted by mistake, leaving a verifiable record for every trip you take.

In addition, the dash cam is integrated with professional imaging technologies including Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) anti-glare and enhanced HD night vision, enabling it to cope effortlessly with complex road conditions such as backlighting, heavy rain and tunnels, ensuring consistently clear and stable video quality. The body is constructed with high and low temperature resistant materials, capable of operating stably in extreme ambient temperatures ranging from -20°C to 70°C, performing reliably through bitter cold and scorching heat alike. Backed by Philips' century-long brand quality assurance and a 1-year official manufacturer warranty, this new dash cam launched by MinKa perfectly balances superior performance and sleek design, while providing consumers with solid guarantees in terms of product quality and after-sales service. It serves as a trusted eyewitness for every car owner, promising peace of mind for every journey.

As a premium brand deeply rooted in the automotive electronics industry, MinKa has always adhered to a product selection philosophy centered on "user needs first". With precise insights into market trends and stringent quality screening criteria, MinKa is committed to curating high-quality products that truly meet consumers' expectations. Every product launched undergoes multi-dimensional real-world testing and rigorous quality checks-from brand reputation and core performance to user experience. We not only ensure the inheritance of technical advantages from our cooperative brands, but also precisely match car owners' core demands for safety protection, convenient operation and aesthetic integration. This powerful collaboration with Philips is a sincere offering exclusively tailored by MinKa for car owners pursuing high-quality travel experience: eliminating the hassle of endless comparison-shopping among a flood of products, MinKa has already rigorously vetted the quality for you. Now you can easily own a driving safety device with both stunning aesthetics and uncompromising performance, and let our professional product selection guard every mile of your journey with reliable protection.