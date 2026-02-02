Prime Bank Hosts BAMLCO Conference To Strengthen AML/CFT Compliance

The conference brought together 159 Branch Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officers (BAMLCOs) from across the country along with 16 Divisional AML Compliance Officers (DAMLCOs) from the Head Office, reaffirming the bank's strong commitment to global AML/CFT standards.

The event was attended by Iqtiaruddin Md Mamun, PhD, FCMA, Head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), as the Chief Guest. In his keynote address, Dr Mamun highlighted the crucial role of BAMLCOs in protecting the national economy from money laundering, terrorist financing, and other financial crimes.

The conference was chaired by Hassan O Rashid, Chief Executive Officer of Prime Bank PLC and Md Ziaur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director and Chief AML Compliance Officer (CAMLCO), delivered the welcome address, emphasizing the importance of continuous capacity building and strict regulatory compliance.

To enhance technical expertise, the conference featured specialized training sessions conducted by senior BFIU officials, including Md Rokon-Uz-Zaman, Additional Director and Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun, Assistant Director, focusing on emerging AML/CFT risks and regulatory expectations.

As part of the program, Prime Bank recognized outstanding performers for their contributions to AML/CFT compliance during the 2025 fiscal year. Awards were presented to eight BAMLCOs and two DAMLCOs in recognition of their vigilance and dedication to maintaining a transparent and compliant banking environment.

Deputy Managing Directors Md Iqbal Hossain and Syed Sazzad Haider Chowdhury, along with regional heads and senior executives, were also present at the event, reiterating the bank's unwavering“Zero Tolerance” policy toward money laundering and terrorist financing.

