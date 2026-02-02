Cadillac LYRIQ Review: Electric Luxury Built For The Spotlight

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Far from the frontlines of the EV battle where Tesla and BYD fight it out, luxury brands are trying to play catch-up with a new crop of electric vehicles aimed at persuading buyers with discerning style. From the far West comes Cadillac, the company that gave us the Al Capone-era V16 Imperial Sedan, the 1955 Cadillac Fleetwood Series 60, and the Escalade. Now, Cadillac brings you the all-electric LYRIQ.

DESIGN & AESTHETICS

The LYRIQ is part of Cadillac's electric line-up alongside the smaller OPTIQ and the Escalade IQ. It features a striking silhouette, like a tall estate car, almost Panamera-like but raised, similar to an Accord Crosstour. With its near five-metre length and 2,207 mm width (including mirrors), it's impossible to ignore, thanks to its size and daring simplicity.

Up front, a large black panel replaces the traditional grille, accented by subtle lighting and flanked by vertical LED DRLs. My favourite detail is the flowing shoulder line that starts at the nose and sweeps gracefully to the rear. The back end is also interesting, with a high-riding crossover stance and LED lamps extending into the slanted C-pillar. Riding on massive 21-inch multi-spoke wheels, the Lyriq looks monolithic and premium. If you want something different yet classy, this is it. Perfect for Dubai, where style and identity matter.

The interior has a clean, almost retro-chic architectural theme with well-integrated details such as laser-cut speaker grilles, illuminated wood trims, textured metallic dashboard panels, and vintage-style metal controls. The latter is finicky but undeniably cool. However, the knurled central controller and cupholder trims don't feel as premium as they should.

Stealing the show is the curved 33-inch 9K LED display, with a unique, easy-to-use touchscreen on the left for gauges, maps, and assistance functions. The steering wheel looks great but sits too low, close to the knees, with limited adjustment. The buttons are also awkwardly placed, making it feel like aesthetics won over ergonomics.

POWERTRAIN & PERFORMANCE

Powering all four wheels is a 102 kWh lithium-ion NCMA battery paired with dual motors, producing 515 PS and 610 Nm of torque, the equivalent of an efficient 6.0-litre internal combustion engine. It needs every bit of it to shift this 2,626 kg mass of metal and leather.

It starts in silence, but adds a subtle spaceship-like sound as it glides smoothly through city streets. Step on the 'gas' (figuratively), and it's impressively quick. Braking is confident and controlled, thanks to four-wheel discs with DuraLife rotors.

Ride quality is on the firmer side, surprisingly Tesla-like. Steering from the variable EPS feels slightly vague and could use recalibration. That said, handling is predictable and composed, helped by five-link independent suspension, Passive-Plus dampers, and grippy 275/40R22 tyres. Real-world range touched around 550 km, beating the claimed 494 km. DC fast charging supports up to 150 kW, adding up to 130 km in just 15 minutes.

FEATURES & FUNCTIONALITY

The boot opens via a push on the emblem and reveals a large cargo area with an underfloor tray for charging cables. Capacity is 792 litres with the seats up and 1,721 litres when folded. There's a deep lower centre storage bin that fits a large bag, finished with a blue rubberised base, plus a USB-C port in the lower console.

Safety is comprehensive, including adaptive cruise, blind-zone steering assist, tyre pressure monitoring, side bicyclist alert, and a 360-degree camera on a 12.3-inch screen.

VERDICT

The Cadillac Lyriq arrives like a well-tailored diplomat. It's bold without being brash, luxurious without shouting, and brimming with unmistakable Cadillac flair. The design turns heads, the cabin dazzles with retro-futuristic charm, and the 33-inch screen feels straight out of a sci-fi lounge.

Performance is brisk, range is reassuring, and features are generous. Yes, it has quirks. The steering adjustment could be better and the front seats could be more comfortable. But, overall, in a city like Dubai, where presence matters, the Lyriq whispers sophistication while staying responsibly emission-free.



