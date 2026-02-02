Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EU Denounces Repeated Israeli Attacks on Gaza

EU Denounces Repeated Israeli Attacks on Gaza


2026-02-02 04:37:19
(MENAFN) The European Union condemned repeated Israeli violations of the ceasefire in Gaza on Sunday and urged full adherence to international humanitarian law.

Hadja Lahbib, European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management, criticized Israel for ongoing strikes in Gaza, despite the ceasefire, which have killed and injured hundreds of Palestinians over the past weekend.

Lahbib emphasized that civilians must be protected at all times and that international humanitarian law should be upheld. According to Gaza’s media office, Israeli attacks have killed 524 people and injured 1,360 since October 10, 2025.

MENAFN02022026000045017281ID1110681785



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search