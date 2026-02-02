403
EU Denounces Repeated Israeli Attacks on Gaza
(MENAFN) The European Union condemned repeated Israeli violations of the ceasefire in Gaza on Sunday and urged full adherence to international humanitarian law.
Hadja Lahbib, European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management, criticized Israel for ongoing strikes in Gaza, despite the ceasefire, which have killed and injured hundreds of Palestinians over the past weekend.
Lahbib emphasized that civilians must be protected at all times and that international humanitarian law should be upheld. According to Gaza’s media office, Israeli attacks have killed 524 people and injured 1,360 since October 10, 2025.
