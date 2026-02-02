Home Centre Launches Its 2026 Ramadan Collection With“Your Ramadan Answered,” Introducing The Extraordinary Legends Of Ramadan

MENAFN - Gulf Times) This Ramadan,introduces its latest seasonal collections, inspired by the real families and everyday moments that define the holy month. Rooted in the belief that Ramadan is shaped by personalities rather than perfection, Home Centre Launches Its 2026 Ramadan Collection withIntroducing The Extraordinary Legends of blade-->

Behind every memorable Ramadan is a family doing its best to keep everything together - navigating long days, shared responsibilities, and moments of togethernessthat unfold around the home. From lively iftar preparations to quieter evenings of reflection, Ramadan is shaped by collective effort, familiar routines, and the unique characters that make each household its

The campaign continues the narrative introduced last year, centred on authentic family moments and the personalities that bring Ramadan to life. Building on last year's campaign platform, this year's approach continues to spotlight relatable Ramadan moments and household dynamics, inviting audiences to recognise the everyday characters who step up to make the season

At the heart of the launch are three distinct Ramadan collections, alongside a wide range of new products across furniture, décor, tabletop, and home accessories, the assortment is designed to support how families live, host, and gather throughout the holy month, offering both functional and aesthetic solutions for the home.

Dahab draws inspiration from the raw beauty of the Gulf's wadis, where molten gold tones flow through rich walnut silhouettes. The collection brings warmth and depth to interiors, creating a bold yet refined aesthetic that complements festive gatherings and shared

Fanous offers a modern interpretation of traditional lantern art. Defined by smooth curves and tactile finishes, the collection creates a soft, ambient glow that enhances the atmosphere of Ramadan evenings and shared family spaces.

Raqiya, inspired by refined lotus forms and whisper-soft hues, introduces a sense of calm and understated elegance. Its tranquil palette and gentle detailing create a serene presence within contemporary interiors, aligning with moments of reflection during the holy month.

The campaign will roll out through a series of three short films, each capturing a relatable Ramadan moment within the home. Every film concludes with a reveal that celebrates the family member who steps up in that moment, reinforcing the idea that every household has its own extraordinary legends.

The films - The Iftar Meltdown, The Movie Night Crisis, and The Chaos Before the Crescent bring these moments to life through warmth and humour, reflecting the shared realities of Ramadan across households in the region.

As part of the launch, Home Centre hosted in Doha Mall with, on Wednesday 28th January from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The activation offers visitors an immersive opportunity to experience the campaign and collections within a curated retail environment, bringing the spirit of The Extraordinary Legends of Ramadan to life.

More than seasonal décor, the collections are designed to support the lived moments of Ramadan from hosting family and friends to creating spaces for pause and connection this launch, Home Centre reinforces its role as a trusted partner and top-of-mind destination for all home needs during Ramadan, offering thoughtfully designed products that reflect how families celebrate and gather during the holy month.

The Ramadan collections are now available across Home Centre stores and online at homecentre.

