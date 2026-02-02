403
68th Grammy Awards Witnesses Historic Wins
(MENAFN) The 68th Grammy Awards revealed their victors during a ceremony held at the CryptoArena in Los Angeles, US, on Sunday. The event celebrated a wide array of musical achievements across genres.
Bad Bunny made history by claiming Album of the Year for Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, marking the first-ever Spanish-language album to earn this top accolade.
Among the evening’s most prestigious recognitions, Song of the Year was awarded to Billie Eilish for Wildflower, while Record of the Year went to Luther, a joint effort by Kendrick Lamar and SZA.
Olivia Dean was recognized as Best New Artist, and Lady Gaga secured two wins: Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Dance-Pop Recording for Abracadabra.
Rap dominated much of the night, with Kendrick Lamar standing out as a major winner. He received Best Rap Album for GNX, Best Rap Song for TV Off, and Best Melodic Rap Performance for Luther.
In the pop categories, Lola Young earned Best Pop Solo Performance for Messy, while Doechii took home Best Music Video for Anxiety.
Alternative and rock genres were also celebrated, with The Cure winning Best Alternative Music Album for Songs of a Lost World and Turnstile capturing Best Rock Album for Never Enough.
Film and television music honors included Ludwig Goransson receiving Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for the movie Sinners. Additionally, the song Golden, featured in K-Pop Demon Hunters, won Best Song Written for Visual Media, achieving a first-time milestone in this category.
