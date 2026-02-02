403
EU Denounces Israel’s Ceasefire Breaches in Gaza
(MENAFN) The European Union on Sunday strongly criticized Israel for repeatedly violating the ceasefire in Gaza and urged strict adherence to international humanitarian law.
Hadja Lahbib, the European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management, expressed her condemnation of Israel’s persistent breaches of the truce, along with its continued military operations in the Gaza Strip.
“We condemn the repeated violations of the ceasefire in Gaza, where hundreds of Palestinians were killed and injured by Israeli strikes over the weekend,” Lahbib declared in a statement posted on the US social media platform X.
Lahbib emphasized the importance of upholding international humanitarian law and ensuring the protection of civilians at all times and in all locations.
Despite the ceasefire agreement, Israeli attacks have persisted, resulting in the deaths of 524 people and injuries to 1,360 others since October 10, 2025, according to Gaza’s media office.
