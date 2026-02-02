Libiao Robotics Installs 240 Robots At Parcel Hub In Argentina

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Libiao Robotics has further strengthened its international footprint with the successful inauguration of a state-of-the-art robotic parcel sorting centre for Correo Argentino at its Monte Grande facility, near Buenos Aires.

The installation is the first of its kind in Latin America and marks a major step forward in the modernisation of Argentina's national postal infrastructure.

The new facility is powered by 240 autonomous Libiao robots operating across 1,180 square metres, and is capable of sorting up to 9,000 parcels per hour, increasing the site's previous capacity three-fold.

Designed primarily for small and medium-sized e-commerce parcels up to 5 kg, the system handles the bulk of both domestic and international parcel flows.

At the heart of the project is the Libiao T-Sort Sorting System, which combines artificial intelligence, advanced sensors and dynamic routing algorithms to deliver high-speed, high-accuracy sortation.

Parcels are inducted via 13 workstations, scanned using barcode or QR code recognition, and then transported by Libiao's distinctive and tried-and-tested 'mini yellow' robots to 130 destination chutes, serving 60 destinations across the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and 70 locations nationwide.

Ronan Shen, Libiao's global head of sales, says:“This project demonstrates how intelligent robotics can transform postal and parcel operations, even in large, geographically diverse countries.

“We are proud to support Correo Argentino in building a future-ready network that is faster, more accurate and scalable for continued e-commerce growth.”

The Libiao T-Sort Sorting System is specifically engineered for high-throughput parcel and e-commerce environments. Unlike conventional fixed conveyor sorters, the modular robotic design allows customers to scale capacity simply by adding more robots or destinations, without major structural changes.

Key benefits include:



High throughput in compact footprints – ideal for space-constrained urban hubs

Flexible destination configuration – easy to reassign outputs as networks evolve

High sorting accuracy – reducing mis-sorts and rehandling

Rapid deployment – significantly shorter installation times compared to traditional systems Lower total cost of ownership (TCO) – fewer mechanical components and simplified maintenance

For Correo Argentino, the installation supports its wider transformation programme, following a strong financial turnaround and continued investment in automation. A second sorter for larger parcels up to 30kg is already planned for 2026, alongside the introduction of RFID tracking, automated weighing and robotic container handling.

Libiao Robotics is a leading global provider of robotic sorting, picking and material handling solutions for the logistics, e-commerce, post and parcel, retail and manufacturing sectors. The company's portfolio includes the T-Sort Sorting System, the AirRob Bin-to-Person System, goods-to-person systems, and integrated warehouse control software.

Libiao has delivered hundreds of projects worldwide for major postal operators, 3PLs and retailers, and continues to expand its presence across Europe, the Middle East and the Americas, supporting customers with local project delivery, service and technical expertise.

“European logistics operators are facing the same challenges as their counterparts worldwide: rising labour costs, peak volatility and relentless e-commerce growth,” says Shen.“Robotic sortation offers a proven, future-proof route to higher productivity and operational resilience.”