Stuff MFG Launches US Silicone Molding Factory To Bring Manufacturing Back To America

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Stuff Manufacturing is now officially operational, with production now under way on US-made consumer products at its new silicone-molding facility in Lake Elsinore, California.

Founded by Shark Tank entrepreneur Hans Dose after tariffs and global shipping delays threatened his own product business, Stuff MFG was built to give brands of all sizes a faster, more cost-effective domestic alternative to overseas manufacturing.

“Stuff was born out of necessity,” said Hans Dose, founder and CEO of Stuff MFG.“My company, Tenikle, was hit hard by the 25 percent tariffs on silicone goods from China.

“Rather than watch our margins disappear, I decided to build a US manufacturing solution, not just for us, but for every small and mid-sized brand facing the same problem.

“Now, brands can produce silicone-molded goods in California, with faster turnaround times, lower landed costs than China, and the peace of mind that comes with full control over quality and supply.”

Stuff MFG represents a broader movement to reshore manufacturing for consumer products once dependent on Chinese suppliers.

The company offers end-to-end production for silicone-molded goods ranging from rapid prototyping and small-batch runs to large-scale manufacturing and serves industries including consumer electronics, home goods, automotive, and health and wellness.

At the heart of the facility are two 250-ton double-station vacuum hydraulic press machines built for precision, cleanliness, and repeatability.

With 600×600 mm heated platens and both compression and transfer molding capabilities, Stuff MFG can produce everything from simple consumer goods to complex, high-durability components.

While optimized for high-consistency silicone rubber (HCR), the equipment is engineered to mold a wide range of elastomers including natural rubber, neoprene, nitrile, EPDM, fluorosilicone, and specialty performance materials used across automotive, industrial, electronics, wellness, and hardware sectors.

This versatility enables Stuff MFG to support an extensive mix of products from phone mounts and wearables to industrial seals, gaskets, grips, enclosures, and emerging hardware innovations.

The Lake Elsinore facility serves as the pilot site for Stuff's expansion roadmap, with additional machines and shifts planned throughout 2026.

“This is just the beginning,” Dose said.“Today, silicone production for consumer products is almost non-existent in the US so the stage is set for us to build something valuable.

“The more we grow, the more affordable US manufacturing becomes for everyone. Our goal is simple – to make it cheaper and smarter to build your products in America.”