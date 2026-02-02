Cyngn Triples Autonomous Vehicle Orders As Patent Portfolio Expands

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Cyngn says it tripled the number of autonomous vehicles ordered in 2025 compared with the previous year, pointing to accelerating enterprise adoption of its DriveMod Tugger platform across manufacturing and industrial sites.

The company said orders for its autonomous vehicles increased year-over-year as a result of expanded customer activity, including dozens of facility visits, on-site demonstrations, software upgrades and fleet preparation work carried out over recent months.

According to Cyngn, teams across sales, engineering, customer success and operations conducted“dozens of customer facility visits to assess workflows and validate deployment use cases”, alongside multiple DriveMod Tugger demonstrations and“back-to-back upgrades of DriveMod 10.8 and Enterprise Autonomy Suite 3.0 at active customer locations”.

The company also said it completed fleet readiness work to bring a new batch of vehicles online in preparation for additional rollouts. Cyngn expects further deployments to begin in early 2026, including multi-vehicle implementations and fleet expansions at existing customer sites.

“Tripling the number of vehicles ordered year-over-year reflects real operational momentum,” said Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn.“Our teams are executing across demos, upgrades, and fleet preparation, and we are focused on scaling this progress into sustained commercial performance.”

The sales update follows Cyngn's previously announced $32 million funding round and an expanded collaboration with Nvidia to support next-generation autonomous vehicle development.

Alongside its commercial progress, Cyngn has also continued to build out its intellectual property portfolio. Earlier this month, the company announced it had received a notice of allowance for a new US patent covering what it describes as“System and Method of Adaptive, Real-Time Vehicle System Identification for Autonomous Driving”, which is expected to be formally issued next month.

The newly allowed patent brings Cyngn's total US patent count to 24, following a series of allowances and issuances since 2023.

“Since August of 2023, Cyngn has received thirteen newly issued patents, expanding our portfolio to 23 US patents,” Tal said.“This achievement reflects our continued investment in autonomous innovation and our determination to protect the technologies that set our solutions apart.

“Each patent represents meaningful progress from our team and reinforces our focus on delivering practical, real-world advances in material handling.”

Cyngn said its growing patent portfolio underpins its broader strategy to scale autonomous vehicle deployments across industrial environments, supporting applications focused on material handling, safety and operational efficiency.

The company has continued to add new capabilities to its DriveMod Tugger platform while expanding commercial deployments and integrations with warehouse and manufacturing systems.