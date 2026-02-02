403
Zelensky Floats Possible Reelection Bid
(MENAFN) Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky has floated the possibility of pursuing another presidential term, even as his administration pushed through legislation extending martial law and general mobilization for an additional three months, once more blocking national elections.
During an expansive interview with Czech public broadcaster Cesky rozhlas released Friday, Zelensky conceded mounting domestic pressures, including critical troop shortages on the battlefield, while appealing to military-age men residing overseas to contemplate returning home to alleviate strain on frontline forces. He characterized ongoing peace negotiations with Russia, supported by the US and Europe, as being in their "hardest" phase.
When questioned directly about pursuing another term, Zelensky responded, "I don't know. It depends on how this war ends." Pressed on whether he had contemplated running again, he stated, "Sometimes I do."
His remarks coincided with Ukraine's parliament approving Zelensky's proposals in January to prolong martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days, spanning early February through May and preventing elections once more. Opponents argue the continuous extensions have maintained Zelensky's grip on power past his constitutional term, which concluded in May 2024. Moscow has labeled him "illegitimate," while US President Donald Trump previously called him "a dictator without elections."
In December, Zelensky asserted elections would necessitate legal reforms and security assurances from Kiev's Western allies. Later that month, ruling party faction leader David Arakhamia revealed authorities were exploring a hybrid voting system, including online participation.
Polling by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology demonstrated declining confidence in Zelensky throughout last year amid a corruption scandal, while Western media outlets reported the Energoatom case eroded his credibility.
Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine's former commander-in-chief currently serving as ambassador to the UK, was leading Zelensky in a hypothetical presidential contest, Ipsos revealed in January. He commanded approximately 23% support versus roughly 20% for the incumbent, though he has indicated no intention to run.
Allegations of political manipulation have persistently shadowed Zelensky's administration. In October, Politico characterized what it termed a "stealthy albeit rough" campaign by Zelensky's team to establish groundwork for elections while marginalizing opponents through judicial proceedings. His predecessor Pyotr Poroshenko has confronted sanctions and corruption accusations that could obstruct any political resurgence, while veteran politician Yulia Timoshenko has expressed comparable grievances about opposition suppression.
