Group-IB launches Cloud Security Posture Management with advanced misconfiguration detection and cloud compliance monitoring
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) [Dubai, UAE; 2 February 2026] Group-IB, a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, announced today the launch of the Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) solution as part of its Unified Risk Platform (URP). Group-IB’s Cloud Security Posture Management is designed to reduce risks associated with cloud transformation and ensure business continuity by identifying misconfigurations, eliminating compliance gaps, and enhancing cloud security from initial development through to deployment.
Group-IB’s Cloud Security Posture Management solution provides automated detection and remediation of cloud misconfigurations, continuous compliance monitoring and reporting against global regulatory frameworks, and prioritized insights based on actual exposure and powered by Group-IB’s industry-leading threat intelligence. It also delivers security oversight across Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) pipelines to ensure cloud applications are protected before deployment, all within a unified platform experience that correlates risk insights for faster and more effective decision-making.
“Cloud transformation shouldn’t come with hidden risk or unnecessary complexity. By integrating Cloud Security Posture Management with external attack visibility and real-time threat intelligence, we are giving security teams complete clarity into cloud risk, from code to production,” said Dmitry Volkov, CEO of Group-IB. “Integrating this CSPM capability into our Unified Risk Platform provides our customers with expanded visibility of external threats, ensuring they are better protected against multi-vector attacks”.
Transforming cloud security with unified visibility across assets, adversaries, and development pipelines
Group-IB’s Cloud Security Posture Management stands apart from traditional solutions by combining three powerful capabilities into a single, integrated solution:
External Attack Visibility with ASM + Threat Intelligence
Group-IB’s Cloud Security Posture Management automatically enriches posture findings with exposure insights from Group-IB’s Attack Surface Management (ASM) and real-time Threat Intelligence (TI). This fusion of internal posture data with outside-in threat visibility highlights which cloud exposes matter most to active adversaries, and enables teams to better prioritize remediation based on adversarial relevance rather than theoretical risk. The integration is included and does not require additional ASM or TI licenses, delivering maximum value while simplifying procurement and ensuring a predictable total cost of ownership.
Integrated CI/CD Pipeline Security
Unlike most CSPM tools in the market that overlook early-stage development risk, Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management also monitors cloud misconfigurations within CI/CD pipelines. This enables proactive detection of vulnerabilities before they reach production; a capability typically only found in large Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) offerings.
Part of a Unified Risk Platform
As a fully integrated component of the Unified Risk Platform, CSPM consolidates cloud risks alongside digital asset visibility, threat intelligence, and adversary tracking to provide users with unparalleled and holistic situational awareness across the entire attack surface.
