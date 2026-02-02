403
Union Budget Quote - 2026
(MENAFN- storytellers101) The Union Budge– 2026–27 signals a transition from reactive skilling to proactive human capital engineering through the new 'Education to Employment and Enterprise' (E2E) fr mework.
A cornerstone of this vision is the institutionalisation of a 'Corporate Mitra' cadre, accredited para-professionals trained via short-term, modular courses designed by premier bodies like ICAI, ICSI, and ICMAI.By deploying these specialists specifically in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, the government is addressing the 'compliance-capability gap' that hinders MSME sca ability.
This is not merely an educational update; it is a three-pronged economic strategy that links equity via the new 10,000 crore SME Growth Fund with professional handholding to ensure our workforce is resilient against AI-led disruptions and capable of capturing 10% of the global services market by 2047."
