Trump Responds to Iranian Threat
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said the world would soon “find out” whether Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was correct in warning that a US attack could trigger a regional war, while leaving open the possibility of a diplomatic deal.
In recent weeks, the United States has increased its military presence in the Middle East, deploying the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, additional guided-missile destroyers, and advanced air defense systems in what Trump described as a “massive and beautiful armada.”
Khamenei warned on Sunday that any military action against Iran would have far-reaching consequences, larger than those following last summer’s US-Israeli strikes. Speaking in Tehran during the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, he accused Washington of seeking to “devour” Iran and seize its oil and gas resources.
When asked about the warning, Trump dismissed Khamenei’s remarks but said, “Hopefully we’ll make a deal. If we don’t make a deal, then we’ll find out whether or not he was right.”
Tensions have remained high since US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last June and amid Washington’s threat to punish Iran for its crackdown on violent anti-government protests. Trump has repeatedly criticized Iranian leaders, suggested the country needs “new leadership,” and encouraged protesters to continue demonstrating and “take over” state institutions.
