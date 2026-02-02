BlueFive Capital Closes $3 billion Onyx Fund

403
(MENAFN- Kalima Communications) BlueFive Capital, a global investment firm, today announced that it concluded closing its Onyx Fund I. The $3 billion fund is registered with the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and targets opportunistic technology and growth capital investments in the US and Europe. The fund will target businesses at the frontier of innovation, specifically in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and advanced computing, where disruptive potential meets scalable commercial application.
The fund is anchored by opportunistic sovereign capital from across the GCC, reflecting a strategic alignment between the region's long-term investment priorities and high-conviction exposure to foundational technological disruption in Western markets.
Hazem Ben-Gacem, founder and chief executive of BlueFive Capital, said: “The Onyx Fund aims to target the current inflection points in both computational and biological intelligence, allowing us to partner with visionary entrepreneurs who are defining the next technological epoch. ADGM provides the ideal forward-looking regulatory ecosystem to anchor a fund of this global ambition.”
The fund expects to undertake a number of technology and biotechnology investments in the US in the coming months.
