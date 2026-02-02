Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Budget 2026–27 positions India for AI-first, outcome-led enterprise growth


2026-02-02 03:39:49
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Union Budget 2026-27 sends a clear signal that India’s digital competitiveness will be built on scalable AI adoption, stronger digital infrastructure, and enterprise-led innovation. Continued focus on compute, data, and talent will help technology and services organisations move from efficiency-driven models to outcome-led, AI-first operations that support global enterprises.
Equally important is the emphasis on predictability and long-term policy alignment, which enables enterprises to make sustained investments in global delivery, engineering capabilities, and advanced digital platforms. This will reinforce India’s position not just as a technology services hub, but as a strategic innovation partner for global businesses.

MENAFN02022026005232011781ID1110681465



Adfactors PR

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search