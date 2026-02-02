403
Budget 2026–27 positions India for AI-first, outcome-led enterprise growth
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Union Budget 2026-27 sends a clear signal that India’s digital competitiveness will be built on scalable AI adoption, stronger digital infrastructure, and enterprise-led innovation. Continued focus on compute, data, and talent will help technology and services organisations move from efficiency-driven models to outcome-led, AI-first operations that support global enterprises.
Equally important is the emphasis on predictability and long-term policy alignment, which enables enterprises to make sustained investments in global delivery, engineering capabilities, and advanced digital platforms. This will reinforce India’s position not just as a technology services hub, but as a strategic innovation partner for global businesses.
