ICE Suspends Activity at Texas Facility Amid Measles Outbreak
(MENAFN) US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) suspended “all movement” at a Texas detention facility after a measles outbreak was detected, officials reported Sunday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed that on January 31, two detainees at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center, about 70 miles southwest of San Antonio, were diagnosed with “active measles infections.”
“ICE Health Services Corps immediately took steps to quarantine and control further spread and infection, ceasing all movement within the facility and quarantining all individuals suspected of making contact with the infected,” the department said.
The South Texas Family Residential Center, which houses families with children awaiting deportation or immigration proceedings, is under close monitoring by the Department of Homeland Security. “Medical staff is continuing to monitor the detainees' conditions and will take appropriate and active steps to prevent further infection. All detainees are being provided with proper medical care,” DHS officials stated.
On Sunday, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) held a rally outside the facility, calling for its closure and condemning the conditions as inhumane and unconstitutional.
“When a nation that calls itself a beacon of freedom detains children behind razor wire, separates families from their communities, and holds them in isolated conditions, we have crossed a dangerous line,” LULAC National President Roman Palomares said.
The Dilley detention center has a capacity for 2,400 detainees.
