Columbus Weekly Report On Share Buyback
|Number of shares bought
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,313,950
|10.00
|13,142,781.51
|26 January 2026
|8,500
|10.30
|87,550.00
|27 January 2026
|10,000
|10.20
|102,000.00
|28 January 2026
|8,500
|9.97
|84.727.15
|29 January 2026
|8,500
|10.00
|85,000.00
|30 January 2026
|8,500
|9.96
|84,660.00
|Total, 26 January 2026 to 30 January 2026
|44,000
|10.09
|443,937.15
|Total accumulated under the programme
|1,357,950
|10.01
|13,586,718.66
With the transactions stated above, Columbus A/S holds a total of 1,357,950 own shares, corresponding to 1.05% of the Company's share capital.
For further information, please contact:
CFO, Brian Iversen, +45 70 20 50 00
