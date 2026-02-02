Festi Hf.: Buyback Program Week 5

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 5 2026, Festi purchased in total 150,000 own shares for total amount of 51,740,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price Week 5 26.1.2026 11:14 10.000 344,00 3.440.000 Week 5 27.1.2026 15:21 25.000 345,00 8.625.000 Week 5 28.1.2026 13:54 35.000 345,00 12.075.000 Week 5 30.1.2026 11:14 80.000 345,00 27.600.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 4,150,000 own shares or 1.33% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,553,774 own shares for 516,853,920 ISK and holds today 4,300,000 own shares or 1.38% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 3 December 2025 to Nasdaq Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 825 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (... ).