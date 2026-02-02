Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks


Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 26 January 2026 – 30 January 2026
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 5:

Number of shares bought Average
purchase price		 Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 41,050,521 17.11 702,426,325
26 January 2026 160,000 18.16 2,905,600
27 January 2026 160,000 18.28 2,924,800
28 January 2026 160,000 18.07 2,891,200
29 January 2026 200,000 17.46 3,492,000
30 January 2026 180,000 17.28 3,110,400
Total, week number 5 860,000 17.82 15,324,000
Accumulated under the program 41,910,521 17.13 717,750,325

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 44,750,970 own shares corresponding to 3.08% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

