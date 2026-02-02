403
Israel Murders Two More Palestinians in Gaza
(MENAFN) Two Palestinians were murdered and two others injured on Sunday after Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, in violation of a ceasefire that has been in effect since October 10, 2025, a medical source reported.
The strikes followed two days of deadly escalation in which Israel murdered 37 Palestinians in attacks on shelters, tents housing displaced people, a police center, and residential buildings.
According to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza, one Palestinian was murdered and two others wounded in an Israeli strike in the Wadi Gaza area. Eyewitnesses said an Israeli drone fired at a civilian gathering north of Wadi Gaza, despite the area having been previously evacuated under the ceasefire.
A second Palestinian was murdered by Israeli artillery shelling in al-Shakoush, northwest of Rafah in southern Gaza. Additional incidents included demolition operations northeast of Gaza City, accompanied by heavy gunfire from military vehicles, and firing by Israeli forces west of Rafah and east of the Bureij refugee camp, as well as naval fire off the northern Gaza coast.
Since October 11, 2025, Israeli genocide has reportedly murdered around 524 Palestinians and wounded 1,405. The October 2025 ceasefire ended a two-year war that claimed nearly 71,800 Palestinian lives and wounded more than 171,400, destroying roughly 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure. UN estimates place reconstruction costs at approximately $70 billion.
