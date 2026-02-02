SEON Receives 2025 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition From Frost & Sullivan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading research firm recognizes SEON's AI-led unified platform approach and rapid deployment capabilities in fraud prevention and AML compliance

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON, the command center for real-time fraud prevention and AML complianc, has received the 2025 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for Fraud Detection and Prevention from Frost & Sullivan. The honor recognizes organizations that demonstrate innovation, market-leading performance and customer impact in their respective categories.

Frost & Sullivan helps investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, mega trends and new business models. This results in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. The firm selected SEON based on three key differentiators:



Comprehensive data intelligence using 900+ signals compared to the 20-30 typical in most fraud tools

Deployment speed that enables customers to go live in under 30 days A unified command center that consolidates capabilities typically scattered across multiple point solutions



"Technology integration is critical in fraud detection and prevention, yet many organizations struggle with fragmented systems," said Deepali Sathe, Industry Principal, Frost & Sullivan. "SEON's approach, owning the full data stack from collection through reporting and deploying AI-driven capabilities in weeks rather than months, addresses the core challenges facing fraud and compliance teams today."

Frost & Sullivan's analysis highlights SEON's API-first architecture and capabilities, including AI-powered risk scoring, device intelligence, customizable rules and AML screening. SEON's platform combines device intelligence, behavioral analysis and network data to enable capabilities like graph-based cluster detection, which helps organizations identify fraud rings operating across multiple accounts and regions.

In its report, the research firm notes SEON's customer-driven innovation model, where internal research teams monitor emerging fraud tactics while commercial teams capture customer needs. This approach has enabled the company to rapidly develop features like cluster detection – converting customer requests into production-ready solutions through accelerated prototyping and early customer feedback.

"Fraud teams need to move faster than the threats they're facing, and they can't afford to wait months for new capabilities to go live," said Tamas Kadar, CEO and co-founder, SEON. "Being recognized by Frost & Sullivan validates what we're hearing from customers: when fraud and AML work from the same platform with the same data, teams can respond to new threats in hours instead of quarters."

The full Frost & Sullivan 2025 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition report is available for download here.

About SEON

SEON is the command center for real-time fraud prevention and AML compliance, helping thousands of companies worldwide stop fraud, reduce risk and protect revenue. Powered by 900+ real-time, first-party data signals, SEON enriches customer profiles, flags suspicious behavior and streamlines compliance workflows. With integrated fraud and AML capabilities, SEON operates globally from Austin, London, Budapest and Singapore. Learn more at SEON's website.

