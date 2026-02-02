Dhurandhar On OTT: Ranveer Singh Starrer Tops Netflix Pakistan Despite Theatrical Ban

Dhurandhar On OTT: Despite being barred from theatres in Pakistan, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has found massive acceptance on OTT. The Aditya Dhar spy thriller is now trending at No. 1 on Netflix Pakistan, sparking cross-border conversation

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar was officially banned from theatrical release in Pakistan, which limited its box office footprint despite a strong global run. However, the ban seems to have backfired. After its Netflix release, the film shot straight to the No. 1 position on Netflix Pakistan within days. Screenshots of its top ranking went viral, and the position was later confirmed by multiple sources. Viewers across the border appear curious to judge the film for themselves and understand why it was labelled controversial in the first place.

Following its OTT debut, Dhurandhar has received unexpected appreciation from Pakistani audiences. Several viewers praised the film for avoiding outdated stereotypes often used to portray Pakistanis in Bollywood films. Comments highlighted the absence of exaggerated cultural markers and applauded the film's focus on realistic crime networks, weapon gangs, and political undercurrents. Many users stressed that the film felt well-researched and balanced, challenging the narrative of cultural hostility between Indian and Pakistani audiences.

The Netflix version of Dhurandhar remains almost identical to its theatrical cut. The only change continues to be the removal of Sanjay Dutt's character SP Aslam's Balochi dialogue, which had earlier triggered objections and legal trouble. No additional edits were made for OTT. Meanwhile, the film is also trending at No. 1 on Netflix India. With Dhurandhar 2 already in production and set for a March 19 theatrical release, reports suggest the sequel will explore Hamza Mazhari's revenge arc and finally unmask the mysterious Bade Sahab.