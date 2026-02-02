MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) TempraMed Enters Strategic Media Partnership with Dr. Phil's Envoy Media, Validating Product Portfolio and Accelerating Market Adoption Across the United States Access to an audience of over 19 million individuals monthly will expand national exposure, and supports scalable demand generation across B2C and B2B channels for TempraMed's full product portfolio

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) (" TempraMed " or the " Company "), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is excited to announce that it has entered into a strategic media partnership with Dr. Phil and Envoy Media, providing access to an audience of over 19 million monthly viewers which marks a significant step in accelerating market adoption and brand authority across the United States.

Partnership Highlights



Exclusive title sponsorship of a Dr. Phil television special focused on prescription medication safety

TempraMed positioned as the featured solution within the program narrative, with no competing brands

Multi-platform distribution across broadcast TV, podcasts, YouTube, and social media with millions of expected viewers

Full content usage rights enable long-term monetization across paid media, digital acquisition, and B2B outreach Campaign supports TempraMed's transition from awareness-building to scaled demand generation and enterprise engagement

"Dr. Phil brings unmatched credibility and reach to conversations that matter deeply to patients and families," said Ron Nagar, CEO of TempraMed. "This partnership allows us to educate millions of people about a largely overlooked risk in medication use-temperature exposure-while positioning TempraMed as the clear, trusted solution for medication storage and management. For our investors, this is about accelerating awareness, demand, and enterprise engagement at national scale."

Under the agreement, TempraMed will serve as the exclusive title sponsor of a full-length, 44-minute Dr. Phil-hosted television special focused on common and often dangerous mistakes people make with prescription medications. The program is scheduled to air as a Dr. Phil Envoy TV Special in May 2026.

The special will devote airtime to TempraMed's technology, education around medication temperature safety, and real-world use cases. The segment includes an on-air interview with a TempraMed spokesperson, integrated calls-to-action, and persistent on-screen branding.

Dr. Phil remains one of the most trusted voices in American media, reaching approximately 19 million monthly viewers across broadcast and digital platforms, with a social following exceeding 25 million users. TempraMed's placement within an editorial, non-infomercial format positions the Company as a trusted authority rather than an advertiser.

The campaign includes multi-platform distribution across broadcast TV, podcasts, YouTube, and social media, along with cut-down versions and short-form content. TempraMed receives full usage rights to repurpose the content across digital acquisition, enterprise sales, payor engagement, and international expansion initiatives.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.

About Envoy Media

Launched in July 2025 in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Envoy Media Co. is the latest full-service national media venture from the #1 rated 21-year daily TV medical personality, 11-time NY Times best-selling author with over 70M books sold, celebrated journalist, #1 ranked podcast host-producer, and Emmy Award-winning producer Dr. Phil McGraw. The multi-platform content development, production, and distribution company delivers original series, an owned library, and licensed entertainment programming, live news and information, citizen journalism, live sports, documentary films and series, and other immersive programming experiences.

In October 2025 the company launched its national 24/7 premium, subscription-based cable TV network Envoy TV, on #1 US MVPD provider Charter-Spectrum systemwide, to all 41 top markets. November 2025 the company premiered its original, complementary free streaming sister channel Envoy FAST, on providers Samsung TV Plus, Local Now, and Vidaa, (powering Hisense TV), representing over 110 million combined monthly average users.

The two national networks, along with Dr. Phil and Envoy's top-ranked social media and streamed content, plus its forthcoming interactive app to empower top-tier talent, allows creators and community members to share their unique stories with among the broadest total viewership in national media. Building on McGraw's decades-long trusted presence atop the television and digital content businesses, Envoy Media Co. is committed to entertaining and engaging mass audiences with common sense, purpose-driven programming that informs and empowers viewers while offering advertisers powerfully engaging turnkey solutions. Visit .

Investors interested learning more about TempraMed are encouraged to contact the Company at:

Contact:

Julia Becker

Vice President, Capital Markets

T: +1 (604) 785-0850

E: ...

Media

Brenda Zeitlin

Vice President, Marketing

E: ...

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements or information". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements made regarding information about future plans, expectations and objectives of the Company overall.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, developments and changes in laws and regulations, consumer sentiment towards the Company's products, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, competition, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of technology and social changes on the products and industry.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







