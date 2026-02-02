Alvotech Enters Supply And Commercialization Agreements For Canada And Australia & New Zealand Covering Multiple Biosimilar Candidates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO), a global biotechnology company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, today announced that it has entered into supply and commercialization agreements with Sandoz covering multiple biosimilar candidates in Canada, and in Australia and New Zealand.

“These agreements with Sandoz further advance Alvotech's strategy of securing commercial pathways for its biosimilars portfolio across global markets ahead of regulatory approval,” said Róbert Wessman, Chairman.“These partnerships reflect the strength of our integrated development and manufacturing platform and our ability to work with experienced regional partners to expand patient access while maintaining capital discipline.”

In Canada, the agreement covers one biosimilar candidate in ophthalmology supplied as a prefilled syringe for intravitreal injection. In Australia and New Zealand, the agreement encompasses three biosimilar candidates across immunology and gastroenterology, in multiple formulations. Sandoz will lead regulatory filings and commercial activities in the territories in close coordination with Alvotech. The collaboration is intended to support broad patient access following regulatory approvals and market launches across the region.

Under the agreements, Sandoz will be responsible for regulatory submissions, commercialization and distribution in the respective jurisdictions. Alvotech will retain responsibility for development, global clinical activities and manufacturing and will supply finished product to Sandoz under exclusive supply arrangements.

With a strong presence in Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Sandoz is committed to helping millions of patients access critical and potentially life-changing biologic medicines sustainably and affordably.

