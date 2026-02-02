Gravity Media Completes Refinancing, Marking The Next Step In Its Group Rebrand And Integration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gravity Media, a leading global provider of complex live broadcast facilities and production services, has completed the refinancing of its senior debt facilities, supporting the continued integration of the Group following its recent rebrand.

The new financing provides a stable foundation to support Gravity Media's evolution into a single, unified organisation, bringing together teams, capabilities and operations under the Gravity Media brand.

John Newton, CEO of Gravity Media, said:“This refinancing marks an important moment in our journey as a newly combined Group. Bringing the two businesses together has always been about building a stronger and more agile organisation, with the financial resilience to execute our long-term plans.

The new financing gives us the flexibility to accelerate development across the Group, deepen collaboration between teams, and continue delivering the innovation and service our customers expect. I'm grateful to everyone involved in getting us here.”

About Gravity Media

Gravity Media is a global media services, facilities, production and content company, driven by its ethos 'Capture, Craft, Create'.

Operating in 37 locations across 10 countries worldwide, Gravity Media is built on collaboration, trust and innovation supported by a global network of technical and creative expertise. The company delivers end-to-end media services and solutions to many of the world's leading broadcasters, rights holders and production houses.

Gravity Media is trusted to deliver some of the world's most-watched live sport and entertainment, including the UEFA EURO Championships, Olympic Games, FIFA World Cup, Formula E, Tour de France, US Open, alongside premium entertainment like I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and I Kissed A Boy.

With established operations across Europe, America and Asia-Pacific, and continued investment in growth markets including Middle East, Gravity Media provides expertise in outside broadcast, studios, live and remote production, post-production, cloud-based workflows and specialist camera technologies. Through long-standing partnerships and a commitment to technical excellence, Gravity Media allows audiences worldwide to experience iconic moments in sport and entertainment at the highest quality.

