Wellturn Launches The F610 Omni-Scenario Multi-Zone Electric Fence

Every pet owner knows the dilemma: balancing the desire to give pets ample freedom with the need to manage potential risks-whether it's raiding the trash, wandering into the kitchen, or getting lost outdoors.

In search of this balance, many households have tried various solutions, often with disappointing results. Physical gates are cumbersome and disrupt home aesthetics, while ordinary electronic Fences offer a limited radius of just 2 meters-hardly enough for larger homes. Even more anxiety-inducing are the technical flaws of traditional devices: single-frequency systems are prone to interference from indoor WiFi and appliances, leading to "false triggers" that startle pets. For multi-pet households, the tedious process of manual pairing and connection limits turns establishing safety boundaries into a time-consuming "configuration nightmare."

Facing these physical and technical hurdles, is there an interference-free, zero-threshold solution suitable for all scenarios?

This January, Wellturn officially launched the F610 Omni-Scenario Multi-Zone Electric Fence. Designed specifically for cats and small-to-medium dogs, this innovative product uses dual-band synergy technology and a minimalist zero-pairing architecture to solve signal instability, complex installation, and chaotic multi-pet management, offering a seamless protection scheme from the living room to the garden.



Omni-Scenario Coverage: Defining a "Use-Anywhere" Safety Boundary

The F610 breaks the bottleneck of limited coverage found in traditional devices, supporting an ultra-wide adjustable radius from 0.6 meters to 13.7 meters (2 ft to 45 ft) across 8 levels. Levels 1-4 are ideal for precise indoor control, effectively protecting kitchens, nurseries, or valuable furniture; Levels 5-8 easily cover expansive outdoor courtyards. This flexible range allows owners to establish customizable wireless "No-Go Zones" while preserving their pet's natural freedom.

Furthermore, the F610 significantly enhances durability. Unlike traditional products where only the receiver is waterproof, both the F610 transmitter and receiver achieve a professional IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating. This means the system remains robust and online around the clock, whether in a humid kitchen or on a rainy, muddy lawn, realizing truly reliable omni-scenario protection.

Dual-Band Synergy: "Zero-Interference" Protection Powered by High-Precision Technology

The F610 adopts advanced fusion technology combining 6-7KHz Low Frequency (anti-interference) with 2.4G High Frequency (high-speed transmission), fundamentally solving the problem of signal interference common in single-frequency Fences.

This innovation effectively circumvents complex indoor Bluetooth and WiFi signal conflicts, endowing the system with rapid response capabilities. This high-precision technological empowerment ensures that every warning signal is delivered accurately and timely, eliminating the distress of false triggers and providing pet owners with a higher standard of peace of mind.

Zero-Pairing & Limitless Expansion: Streamlined Efficiency for Multi-Pet Management

The F610 disrupts the industry with its "Zero-Pairing" design, completely abandoning the complicated pairing procedures of traditional devices and liberating multi-pet families from complex configuration processes:

● Minimalist Deployment, Ready out of the Box: The transmitter and receiver automatically interconnect within 10 minutes of powering on, achieving true "zero-threshold" deployment.

● Limitless Expansion, Flexible Combination: The system supports flexible modes like "1 Transmitter controlling N pets" or "Multiple Transmitters covering the whole home." Users can add nodes at any time based on their living environment and number of pets. New devices automatically integrate into the existing safety network without additional settings, making the management of complex floor plans effortless.

Aesthetics & Performance: Lightweight Comfort and Smart Endurance

In terms of appearance and user experience, the F610 upholds a standard of excellence.

● Modern Aesthetic Design: Available in classic Black and White, the product's minimalist, neutral design language naturally blends into various modern home styles.

● Lightweight Wearing Experience: The receiver weighs only 43g (excluding the strap), ensuring that cats and small dogs can wear it 24/7 without any burden.

● Intelligent Power Management: A robust battery system supports 3 days of continuous operation. The built-in smart sleep mode automatically enters a power-saving state when the pet is resting, ensuring long-lasting protection.

Availability

The F610 will be available on the official Wellturn website:

For more product details, user guides, and the latest release information, please visit the official website.

About Wellturn

Founded in2013, Wellturn designs and produces smart pet lifestyle products-ranging from training systems to electronic petfences. With integrated R&D and manufacturing capabilities, Wellturn supports customizable OEM programs and delivers practical, reliable solutions for petowners around the world.