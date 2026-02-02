WILL Opens On Kickstarter Pre-Launch, Blending Cat Play And A Responsive Companion Presence For Owners

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Today PetHey announced the Kickstarter pre-launch of WILL, a light interactive companion created for households with indoor cats. Guided by the idea of responsive presence, WILL is designed to add warmth to everyday life at home for owners and support cats' engagement through varied, repeatable play.

For many cat owners, the toughest moments come from everyday routines rather than emergencies. A cat sleeps through the day, stores up energy, and then turns quiet nights into sudden bursts of running, scratching, and meowing. Owners lose sleep, wake up exhausted, and often feel the same quiet dilemma: Was my cat bored all day? Did I do enough?

WILL was created for those real-life patterns. Instead of trying to be“everything,” it focuses on something more sustainable: simple interactions that reliably respond, and play that keeps cats active without complicating life at home.

Designed for real homes: play for cats, presence for people

WILL brings multiple play options into one device to help indoor cats stay curious and moving. It supports everyday engagement through a mix of interactive modes, including red LED light chase play, teaser-wand interaction, and cat sound cues. This makes it easier for owners to help cats burn energy and reduce boredom.

For people, WILL keeps interaction straightforward and low-pressure. With offline voice commands, everyday control stays simple without relying on complex internet conditions. Touch-triggered responses and expressive animations are designed to feel like a small, comforting check-in, which it delivers through gentle reactions that add warmth to daily routines.

Companionship, Even When You're Away

Many owners want their cats to have steady daytime stimulation, especially when daily commitments leave playtime uneven. WILL includes an auto companion mode designed to maintain a baseline interaction rhythm when owners are away, helping cats stay stimulated and potentially easing nighttime restlessness by encouraging daytime activity.

“Cat owners don't need another complicated gadget,” said Leson Luo, Product Manager.“They need something that fits into real life, helping cats stay engaged, making homes feel less empty, and leaving owners feeling less worn out. WILL is designed to be a small, responsive presence you naturally keep around.”

Designed to Belong in Your Space

WILL is designed to blend into modern living environments with an IP-inspired look and multiple color options. The goal is for it to blend naturally into the home, designed to sit on a desk or shelf as an object you are proud to display rather than something to hide when guests arrive.

Kickstarter Pre-Launch Information

WILL is currently available to follow on Kickstarter. The project page will continue to share updates on development progress, launch timing, and fulfillment plans. Interested readers can follow the campaign here:



About PetHey:

PetHey is a leading innovator in pet care technology, committed to providing pet owners with products that enhance the safety, well-being, and happiness of their pets. Through thoughtful design and cutting-edge technology, PetHey strives to create products that improve the lives of both pets and their owners, helping them build stronger, safer, and more meaningful bonds.

Explore more possibilities from PetHey Official Store: