Qatar’s Emir, Macron Discuss Regional Issues
(MENAFN) Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday regarding recent developments following the US military buildup in the Persian Gulf, Iran's warning of war “engulfing the entire region” if attacked, and the consequences for regional security, a news agency reported.
The dialogue focused on measures to prevent escalation in the area and on events linked to Iran and their ramifications for regional stability, according to a statement from the Amiri Court.
This exchange took place as the United States has increased its military presence in the Middle East in recent weeks, coinciding with threats from US President Donald Trump to target Iran.
Iran has accused Washington of leveraging sanctions, exerting pressure, and fostering unrest to justify external intervention aimed at regime change. Iranian authorities have warned of a “comprehensive and unprecedented” reaction to any assault, even if it is limited, according to official statements and reported US assessments.
Tamim and Macron additionally addressed the situation in Gaza, discussing efforts to safeguard civilians under the current ceasefire agreement and exploring approaches to reinforce stability in Lebanon while protecting its security and sovereignty, the statement added.
A Gaza ceasefire, effective since Oct. 10, 2025, concluded a two-year genocide conducted by Israel.
Palestinian officials report that the conflict resulted in more than 71,700 deaths and over 171,500 injuries, with approximately 90% of civilian infrastructure damaged. UN agencies have estimated reconstruction expenses at around $70 billion, according to UN representatives.
