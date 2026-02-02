6/2026・Trifork Group: Weekly Report On Share Buyback
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total beginning
|76,647
|92.30
|7,074,671
|26 January 2026
|4,700
|94.20
|442,740
|27 January 2026
|3,460
|94.45
|326,797
|28 January 2026
|4,900
|94.43
|462,707
|29 January 2026
|4,700
|94.69
|445,043
|30 January 2026
|4,000
|94.57
|378,280
|Accumulated
|98,407
|92.78
|9,130,238
A detailed overview of the daily transactions can be found here:
Since the share buyback program was started on 23 December 2025, the total number of repurchased shares is 98,407 at a total amount of DKK 9,130,238. In week 5, 5,979 shares acquired through the share buyback program were utilized for selected employee's monthly fixed salary, representing a change from cash payment to payment partly in shares. With the transactions stated above and other transactions since 23 December 2025, Trifork holds a total of 278,576 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.4%. The total number of registered shares in Trifork is 19,744,899. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of outstanding shares is 19,466,323.
Investor & Media contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, +41 79 357 7317
About Trifork Group
Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,197 employees in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. The Group's R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies.
