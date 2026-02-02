403
Iran Says Open to Nuclear Talks with U.S. If Trust Restored
(MENAFN) Iran's top diplomat said Sunday that nuclear negotiations with Washington remain viable—but only if both sides can overcome deep-seated mistrust, while issuing a stark warning that military action would trigger regional catastrophe.
In remarks to media, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized his primary concern isn't war itself, but rather dangerous miscalculations fueled by disinformation and external forces attempting to drag the U.S. into armed confrontation.
Araghchi acknowledged that Tehran no longer views Washington as a reliable dialogue partner, though regional powers are now serving as go-betweens to transmit communications and restore fractured confidence between the two nations.
"Unfortunately, we have lost our trust in the United States as a negotiating partner," he said. "We need to overcome this mistrust."
The Iranian foreign minister characterized ongoing indirect communications as productive, suggesting they may establish a foundation for more substantial diplomatic engagement ahead.
He emphasized that negotiators should prioritize actual content over procedural mechanics, minimizing the importance of whether discussions occur face-to-face or through intermediaries.
Addressing President Donald Trump's declared aim of blocking Iran from acquiring atomic weapons, Araghchi indicated Tehran shares that goal.
"So I see the possibility of another talk if the US negotiation team follows what President Trump said," he said. "To come to a fair and equitable deal to ensure that there are no nuclear weapons."
"Of course, in return, we expect sanction lifting," he added.
Araghchi rejected any expansion of negotiations to encompass Iran's ballistic missile arsenal or proxy forces throughout the region, advising negotiators against chasing unrealistic objectives.
Regarding potential military confrontation with Washington, he warned such a scenario would prove catastrophic for all parties involved. Given the widespread deployment of U.S. military installations across the Middle East, he argued, any fighting would unavoidably pull neighboring nations into the conflict.
Araghchi said Iran had absorbed critical strategic insights from its recent clashes with Israel, having battlefield-tested its missile systems and gained clearer understanding of their operational capabilities and limitations.
"And I think we are now very well prepared. But again, being prepared doesn't mean that we want war," he said. "We want to prevent a war."
Responding to Trump's expressed concerns about imprisoned individuals in Iran, Araghchi refuted claims of planned executions connected to recent domestic upheaval. He pledged that all those arrested and held in custody would receive protected legal rights and proper treatment.
