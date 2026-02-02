403
Hundreds of Camels Culled in Australia
(MENAFN) Approximately 600 feral camels have been eliminated in central Australia this week to control the "havoc" wreaked by the thirsty animals in remote communities following an ongoing dry spell, local media reports said on Sunday.
The drought conditions, intensified by scorching temperatures, have driven massive camel populations into Indigenous settlements where they destroy water infrastructure and barriers while desperately seeking hydration, media reported.
Residents have documented groups of 800 to 1,000 camels moving collectively—referred to as a "camel train"—stretching 5 kilometers (3 miles) in length near Mt. Liebig and Papunya.
A collaborative operation, established by the Northern Territory government and comprising MacDonnell Regional Council and the Central Land Council (CLC), has sanctioned a three-day helicopter-based culling operation this week to assist.
According to the CLC, around 150 camels are being killed each day.
Originally brought to Australia in 1840, the feral camel population had exploded to approximately 1 million across the desert regions of Western Australia, the Northern Territory, South Australia, and Queensland by 2008.
A State of the Environment report by the federal government showed that the Australian Feral Camel Management Project between 2008 and 2013 removed more than 160,000 camels.
