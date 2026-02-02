403
Iraq’s Parliament Postpones Electing President for Second Time
(MENAFN) Iraq’s parliament on Sunday postponed a scheduled session to elect the country’s president for the second time, amid continuing disagreements between the main Kurdish political parties, according to the state news agency INA.
Shortly before the planned session, Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said that no agreement had been reached on the presidency, citing differences between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) over their nominee for the post.
A previous session was also postponed last Tuesday due to the same dispute between the two Kurdish factions.
On Thursday, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council emphasized the need to adhere to constitutional timelines for completing the appointment of the president and prime minister, rejecting any outside interference in the process.
Under Iraq’s power-sharing system, the presidency is traditionally held by a Kurd, the prime minister by a Shiite, and the speaker of parliament by a Sunni.
