Israel Bans Medical Charity Doctors Without Borders in Gaza
(MENAFN) Israel on Sunday announced a ban on the activities of the medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in the Gaza Strip, ordering the organization to leave the enclave by February 28.
The decision, made by Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, came after MSF refused to provide lists of its staff in Gaza and the West Bank. The ministry said submitting such lists is a requirement for all humanitarian organizations operating in the region and described the measure as necessary to allow legitimate aid while preventing the misuse of humanitarian cover for hostile or terrorist purposes. The ministry added that the staff information is used internally and is not shared with external parties.
MSF had previously stated that it would not provide the lists, citing Tel Aviv’s refusal to guarantee the safety of its staff and the independent management of its operations.
As one of Gaza’s largest humanitarian organizations, MSF’s removal is expected to severely impact medical services in the enclave.
The two-year Israeli offensive in Gaza has resulted in nearly 71,800 Palestinian deaths and over 171,400 injuries, while roughly 90 percent of civilian infrastructure has been destroyed. The UN estimates the cost of reconstruction at approximately 70 billion dollars.
