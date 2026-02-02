403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rafah Border Crossing Reopens After Nearly Two Years
(MENAFN) The Rafah border crossing connecting Gaza and Egypt has resumed operations as part of a “pilot operation” following almost two years of closure, reported Israeli media on Sunday morning.
“The Rafah crossing has opened in a pilot operation,” noted a daily newspaper.
The report added, “According to estimates, the movement of people will actually begin tomorrow (Monday) in both directions, with about 150 people expected to leave the Gaza Strip daily, compared to about 50 who will return to it.”
The newspaper highlighted that Palestinians who departed Gaza during the Israeli war will only be permitted to re-enter the enclave through this crossing.
“Israel would monitor the work at the terminal remotely using surveillance equipment, not directly by Israeli soldiers,” it stated.
The daily also mentioned that Egypt will provide Israel with a daily roster of individuals crossing the border in both directions over the next 24 hours.
Israel "will allow a small number of wounded (Palestinian) gunmen to leave through the crossing if they wish, and in principle, all those who leave will be allowed to return," the report added.
According to an Egyptian state-run channel, Cairo plans to start transferring Palestinian patients from the Gaza Strip to Egyptian hospitals via the Rafah crossing on Monday for medical treatment.
“The Rafah crossing has opened in a pilot operation,” noted a daily newspaper.
The report added, “According to estimates, the movement of people will actually begin tomorrow (Monday) in both directions, with about 150 people expected to leave the Gaza Strip daily, compared to about 50 who will return to it.”
The newspaper highlighted that Palestinians who departed Gaza during the Israeli war will only be permitted to re-enter the enclave through this crossing.
“Israel would monitor the work at the terminal remotely using surveillance equipment, not directly by Israeli soldiers,” it stated.
The daily also mentioned that Egypt will provide Israel with a daily roster of individuals crossing the border in both directions over the next 24 hours.
Israel "will allow a small number of wounded (Palestinian) gunmen to leave through the crossing if they wish, and in principle, all those who leave will be allowed to return," the report added.
According to an Egyptian state-run channel, Cairo plans to start transferring Palestinian patients from the Gaza Strip to Egyptian hospitals via the Rafah crossing on Monday for medical treatment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment