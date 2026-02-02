403
Iran Labels European Militaries as “Terrorist Organizations”
(MENAFN) Iran’s parliamentary speaker declared on Sunday that the armed forces of European nations are regarded as “terrorist organizations” under Iranian legislation, cautioning that the European Union would be accountable for the repercussions of its actions against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to a news agency.
During a session in parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that “under Article 7 of the Law on Countering the Designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a Terrorist Organization, the armies of European countries are considered terrorist groups.”
He further emphasized that “the consequences of this action will be the responsibility of the European Union.”
In a symbolic protest, Iranian lawmakers donned IRGC uniforms during the parliamentary meeting, responding to what they termed the EU’s “hostile action” in labeling the IRGC as a terror organization.
Ghalibaf condemned what he called the EU’s “irresponsible move” to classify the IRGC a “terrorist organization,” arguing that the measure was implemented “in line with the directives of the US president (Donald Trump) and leaders of the (Israeli) Zionist regime.”
He added that the decision “has accelerated Europe’s marginalization in the future global order.”
The parliamentary leader also remarked that “supporters of Zionism are seeking media-driven psychological warfare aimed at intimidating the Iranian people and independent countries,” while underscoring that “the Iranian people consider the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as part of themselves.”
Ghalibaf highlighted that the IRGC “has played a key role in ensuring national security and has stood alongside the Iranian people during crises, including natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes, the COVID-19 pandemic, reconstruction efforts, and poverty alleviation.”
