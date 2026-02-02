403
Zelenskyy Announces Upcoming Trilateral Abu Dhabi Talks
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Sunday that an upcoming meeting involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine is scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on February 4 and 5.
Sharing the update via a Telegram message, Zelenskyy explained that the details were provided by Ukraine’s negotiating delegation, which was preparing to engage in discussions with representatives from Russia later that same day. He relayed the team’s briefing and emphasized Kyiv’s readiness for meaningful dialogue.
"Our negotiating team just gave a report. The dates for the next trilateral meetings have been set: February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine is ready for substantive talks, and we are interested in the outcome bringing us closer to a real and dignified end to the (Moscow-Kyiv) war. Thank you to everyone who is helping!" he said.
As of now, neither Russian nor US officials have publicly verified the announcement made by Zelenskyy.
