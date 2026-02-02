403
Iraq Pushes Back Presidential Vote for Second Time
(MENAFN) Iraq's parliament has scrapped Sunday's scheduled session to select the nation's president—marking the second consecutive postponement—as the country's dominant Kurdish factions remain deadlocked, a state news agency confirmed, though it provided no additional information.
Moments before the planned proceedings, Masrour Barzani, leader of the Kurdish Regional Government in northern Iraq, announced negotiations had collapsed regarding the presidential position, pointing to unresolved tensions between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan concerning their nominee.
A parallel session scheduled for last Tuesday suffered the same fate due to the persistent standoff between both Kurdish organizations.
On Thursday, Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council emphasized the critical need to honor constitutional deadlines for finalizing the selection of both president and prime minister, while firmly opposing any foreign intervention in the appointment procedures.
Iraq's governance operates under a sectarian power-distribution framework where the presidency is allocated to a Kurdish representative, the prime minister position goes to a Shiite official, and a Sunni politician assumes the parliamentary speaker role.
