Iran Labels European Militaries as “Terrorist Organizations”
(MENAFN) Iran’s parliament speaker announced on Sunday that the armed forces of European countries are officially considered “terrorist organizations” under Iranian law, warning that the EU would be held responsible for any consequences of its actions against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
During a parliamentary session, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated, “under Article 7 of the Law on Countering the Designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a Terrorist Organization, the armies of European countries are considered terrorist groups.” He added, “the consequences of this action will be the responsibility of the European Union.”
In response to what they described as the EU’s “hostile action” in labeling the IRGC a terror group, Iranian lawmakers wore IRGC uniforms during the session.
Ghalibaf criticized the EU’s move as “irresponsible,” claiming it aligned “in line with the directives of the US president (Donald Trump) and leaders of the (Israeli) Zionist regime.” He argued the decision “has accelerated Europe’s marginalization in the future global order.”
The parliament speaker further asserted that “supporters of Zionism are seeking media-driven psychological warfare aimed at intimidating the Iranian people and independent countries,” emphasizing that “the Iranian people consider the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as part of themselves.”
He also praised the IRGC, saying it “has played a key role in ensuring national security and has stood alongside the Iranian people during crises, including natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes, the COVID-19 pandemic, reconstruction efforts, and poverty alleviation.”
