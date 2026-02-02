403
Israel Sets Deadline for Doctors Without Borders to Leave Gaza Strip
(MENAFN) Israel has terminated operations for the international medical organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) within the Gaza Strip, issuing an eviction order that takes effect February 28, authorities announced Sunday.
The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs—Israel's agency responsible for coordinating with relief organizations in Gaza and the West Bank—attributed the ban to MSF's refusal to provide employee rosters to Tel Aviv.
According to a statement referenced by Maariv newspaper, officials stated that MSF declined "to submit lists of local employees, a requirement applicable to all humanitarian organizations operating in the region."
Israeli authorities justified the expulsion by asserting the policy exists for "enabling legitimate relief activities while preventing the exploitation of humanitarian cover for hostile or terrorist purposes."
"These employee lists are not shared with external parties and are used solely for internal purposes," ministry representatives claimed.
The humanitarian organization pushed back Friday, announcing it would not disclose its Palestinian and international personnel roster to Israel due to Tel Aviv's refusal to "secure assurances to ensure the safety of our staff or the independent management of our operations."
MSF represents one of Gaza's most significant humanitarian aid providers, and terminating its presence threatens to devastate medical care infrastructure already stretched beyond capacity in the territory.
Israel's military campaign in Gaza, now in its second year, has resulted in approximately 71,800 Palestinian deaths and over 171,400 injuries. The offensive has obliterated an estimated 90% of civilian infrastructure throughout Gaza, with UN assessments projecting reconstruction expenses at roughly $70 billion.
