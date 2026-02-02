403
Trump Hits Back at Iran’s Khamenei Warning
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump fired back Sunday at Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following his warning that a US military strike against Iran would ignite a broader regional conflict, escalating tensions between the two nations.
"Why wouldn't he say that? Of course, he is going to say that," Trump told reporters during his visit to Mar-a-Lago, dismissing the Supreme Leader's rhetoric.
"We have the biggest, most powerful ships in the world over there, very close," Trump declared, referencing American naval assets positioned near Iranian waters, before adding, "Hopefully, we'll make a deal."
Should diplomatic negotiations collapse, Trump stated, "then we'll find out whether or not he was right," leaving the door open to potential military action if diplomacy fails.
