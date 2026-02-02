403
Iran’s FM Says Nuclear Talks Possible if Trust Restores with US
(MENAFN) Iran’s foreign minister said on Sunday that productive nuclear negotiations with the United States remain possible if confidence can be rebuilt, while cautioning that any military confrontation could engulf the region.
In an interview, Abbas Araghchi said his concern lies less with war itself than with miscalculations driven by misinformation and external pressures pushing Washington toward conflict.
“Unfortunately, we have lost our trust in the United States as a negotiating partner,” he said.
“We need to overcome this mistrust.” Araghchi noted that regional countries are acting as intermediaries to relay messages and help restore confidence.
He described current exchanges as “fruitful” and suggested they could lay the groundwork for substantive discussions. Araghchi emphasized focusing on the “substance” rather than the form of negotiations, downplaying whether contacts are direct or indirect.
On U.S. President Donald Trump’s stated goal of preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, Araghchi said Tehran shares that objective. “So I see the possibility of another talk if the US negotiation team follows what President Trump said,” he said. “To come to a fair and equitable deal to ensure that there are no nuclear weapons.” He added, “Of course, in return, we expect sanction lifting.”
Araghchi also dismissed the idea of expanding negotiations to cover Iran’s ballistic missile program or regional allied groups, saying negotiators should not pursue “impossible things.”
