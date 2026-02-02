403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ooredoo Fintech Expands Money Transfer Options in Qatar Through Partnership with Western Union
(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, UAE, 1 February 2026: Ooredoo Fintech today announced a strategic partnership with Western Union, integrating its services into the Ooredoo Money app, starting in Qatar with plans to expand across the region.
With Western Union now available, Ooredoo Money customers in Qatar gain even more options for sending and receiving money, empowering them with greater flexibility and choice while leveraging Ooredoo Money’s trusted platform.
The initiative aligns with Ooredoo Fintech’s ongoing commitment to digital financial inclusion and expanding modern financial access across its operating markets.
Aziz Fakhroo, Chairman of Ooredoo Fintech, said: “This partnership reflects our commitment to providing customers with more choice, convenience, and access to essential financial services. By integrating Western Union into the Ooredoo Money app, we are giving users greater freedom in sending and receiving money in Qatar, with plans to expand to across the region. It’s a key step in delivering the flexible, best-in-class digital financial services our customers deserve.”
Giovanni Angelini, President, Europe, Middle East, Africa & Asia–Pacific, Western Union, said: “With Ooredoo Fintech we share the same mission of making the financial services our customers need and deserve more accessible. I am delighted then that today’s announcement will enable Ooredoo customers to connect to their families and loved ones across the world seamlessly, through Western Union’s reliable and fast financial solutions. As we launch our partnership in Qatar, one of the Middle East’s main innovation and fintech hubs, I am looking forward to the expansion of the partnership across the region.”
The service is now live in Qatar through Ooredoo Money, with plans to expand to other Ooredoo Fintech markets in the region, giving users broader access to global money transfer options.
With Western Union now available, Ooredoo Money customers in Qatar gain even more options for sending and receiving money, empowering them with greater flexibility and choice while leveraging Ooredoo Money’s trusted platform.
The initiative aligns with Ooredoo Fintech’s ongoing commitment to digital financial inclusion and expanding modern financial access across its operating markets.
Aziz Fakhroo, Chairman of Ooredoo Fintech, said: “This partnership reflects our commitment to providing customers with more choice, convenience, and access to essential financial services. By integrating Western Union into the Ooredoo Money app, we are giving users greater freedom in sending and receiving money in Qatar, with plans to expand to across the region. It’s a key step in delivering the flexible, best-in-class digital financial services our customers deserve.”
Giovanni Angelini, President, Europe, Middle East, Africa & Asia–Pacific, Western Union, said: “With Ooredoo Fintech we share the same mission of making the financial services our customers need and deserve more accessible. I am delighted then that today’s announcement will enable Ooredoo customers to connect to their families and loved ones across the world seamlessly, through Western Union’s reliable and fast financial solutions. As we launch our partnership in Qatar, one of the Middle East’s main innovation and fintech hubs, I am looking forward to the expansion of the partnership across the region.”
The service is now live in Qatar through Ooredoo Money, with plans to expand to other Ooredoo Fintech markets in the region, giving users broader access to global money transfer options.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment